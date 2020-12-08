Tony nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris has announced a new series, called The Golden Collection, that features 15 plays from Black playwrights including his award-winning play, Slave Play.

The Golden Collection, which is named after Harris' grandfather who died two weeks before the playwright found out that Slave Play would appear in Broadway's Golden Theatre, was launched in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign which is the United States' largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

Totaling 800 individual scripts, The Golden Collection is set to be donated to community centers and libraries across all of the country's states plus Guam and Puerto Rico.

Slave Play has partnered with the Black woman-owned independent bookstore Books and Crannies to encourage people to buy, gift and donate the collection. For every purchase of the entire collection, Books and Crannies is set to donate $10 to the National Black Theatre.

Some of the other plays included are Les Blancs by Lorraine Hansberry, The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe, An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs Jenkins, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, A Collection of Plays (Wedding Band andTrouble in Mind) by Alice Childress, Fucking A by Suzan-Lori Parks, and much more.

Harris made the official announcement during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in which, in addition to revealing The Golden Collection, shared that a donation has been made in Meyers' name to Northwestern University, his alma mater. Harris said that the donation was because of Meyers' support of Slave Play — both early on and ongoing.

To find out more about The Golden Collection and everything surrounding it, head over to slaveplaybroadway.com.