After a tough battle with Covid-19, R&B singer Jeremih has been released from the hospital.

Earlier last month, the Late Nights artist was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Chicago. And according to reports, he was hooked up to a ventilator, fighting for his life. Friends and collaborators sent their love and prayers for Jeremih and his family. Luckily, about a week later, his conditions had improved and he was brought out of the ICU.

Now, he's released a statement to TMZ about the whole experience.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful," he told the celebrity news outlet. "I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I'm getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons."

Jeremih's friends have also expressed their gratitude for his wellbeing and release from the hospital. Chance The Rapper tweeted on Thursday that he'd already had a call with his friend. He wrote, "I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH'S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH..."