Last week, singer Jeremih was admitted to the ICU because of Covid-19. Multiple friends posted to social media, asking for prayers on behalf of the artist. And it seems like things are now looking up for his health.

Per TMZ, the R&B singer's family said that he's out of the ICU, though he remains in the unnamed Chicago hospital. They told the celebrity news source that now the "true healing" begins, and that they thank all Jeremih's friends and fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Last week, reports said that his health was getting worse, and that he had severe complications. Reports also claimed that he was hooked up to a ventilator. But it seems that things are turning for the better, and hopefully the singer recovers soon.