Dont Tell 'em singer Jeremih is reportedly fighting for his life in the hospital because of COVID-19.

The singer's friends have posted on social media on Saturday, asking for prayers for the artist. 50 Cent posted a photo of himself with Jeremy, and captioned the pic, "pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid shit is real." The In da Club artist also said that Jeremih is currently in the ICU of a Chicago hospital.

Chance The Rapper also tweeted, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Hitmaka, who is also based in Chicago and collaborates with the singer, posted an old photo of Jeremih and wrote, "I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings."

According to TMZ's sources, he's already on a ventilator and his condition has worsened as of Saturday afternoon.