Jenny Holzer is never one to beat around the bush. The contemporary artist, famous for her series Truisms, knows how to make every word cut right to the point in a brutally direct, unflinching manner. Whether it be interrogating the structures of power or reminding people to wash all parts of their hands with a billboard in Times Square, Holzer's work is prolific and impactful.

Related | Jenny Holzer Reminds You to Wash Your Thumbs Too

Her latest work, URGE AND URGE AND URGE, sees the artist teaming up with online art community Avant Arte and the New York City AIDS Memorial for a series of handblown recycled glass bottles filled with condoms. In true Holzer fashion, each condom features a message printed on its wrapper, ranging from "MEN DON'T PROTECT YOU ANYMORE" to "EXPIRING FOR LOVE IS BEAUTIFUL BUT STUPID." Some also feature excerpts from Walt Whitman's classic poem, "Song of Myself."

Proceeds will goes towards the NYC AIDS Memorial, but if you were looking to get your hands on one of Holzer's condom jars they're already sold out. In honor of the collaboration, though, Avant Arte is reposting a digital retrospective of Holzer's work. They're also mounting her 2018 piece, Light the Fight, which features more messages and Whitman quotes displayed on trucks paneled with LED screens that roam around the city.

Check out some shot of the installation, below, and remember to always practice safe sex.