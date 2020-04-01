J.Lo Spreads Kindness and Cash in Upcoming Reality Series

Jennifer Lopez is challenging fellow celebrities to "pay it forward" in her upcoming reality series, Thanks A Million, streaming on Quibi, the new short-form mobile video platform debuting on Monday, April 6.

The show's premise features a series of celebrities tasked with giving $100,000 to someone who has made a positive difference and major effect on their life. That person, in turn, has to give $50,000 to someone else, splitting their gift and spreading the wealth.

Watch the trailer below, but not without tissues: