It looks like some congratulations might be in store for Jennifer Lawrence after reports that she and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child together.

According to public records obtained by TMZ, it appears that the Oscar-winning actress has recently given birth at some point, somewhere in Los Angeles County. They could not confirm the baby's name, exact birth date or really any other piece of relevant info other than the fact that a birth did take place, but hey, at least it's something.

The timeline does seem to line up given that rumors of Lawrence's pregnancy first began to percolate last summer before the couple later confirmed in September that they were expecting. But in all fairness, Lawrence and Maroney have had a history of being relatively private about their personal lives and the topic of their first kid together is no exception, as she told Vanity Fair.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Lawrence explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.” Which, given the level of attention placed on the mere rumor of the baby's delivery, it makes sense that Lawrence would want to keep as much as she can about her progeny out of the public eye.

Either way, sending nothing but the best for the new family and we can't wait to hear about that kid's mortified takes on The Hunger Games in roughly 13 to 16 years.