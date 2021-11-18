Things are about to get scary for Jennifer Coolidge.

Spooky season may be over, but a new report from Deadline said PAPER's cottagecore queen has been cast in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's new show, The Watcher.

After all, Coolidge is known for her versatility as an actor, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's been tapped as a lead in the limited series alongside Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts. Details about her role are still under wraps, though, as The Watcher hasn't even been formally announced.

However, the publication said the project is supposedly based on a 2018 article from The Cut. The piece told the story of a married couple, Derek and Maria Broaddus, who bought the house of their dreams for a whopping $1.4 million, no less.

But the dream didn't last long, as they began receiving threatening letters from a stalker who called himself "The Watcher." And the kicker? The stalker alluded to there being something else in the house by telling the Broadduses that they didn't know "all of the secrets it holds yet," which is more than a little creepy, to say the least.