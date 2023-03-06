Jennifer Coolidge Makes Unexpected Gay Porn Cameo

Jennifer Coolidge's dolphin dreams are still a ways away, but at least she can say she (sorta) starred in a gay porn film.

In a (SFW, don't worry!) clip that has been making the rounds on Twitter, the film's stars curl up to watch a clip of Coolidge in her signature drawl pay her respects to the gays.

"Gays just know how to do stuff," she says with conviction. "They're survivors. For some reason, they're always obsessed with me. I don't know why. I like it!"

The horny twinks, very much in agreement, echo that gays do know how to do stuff and proceed to make out.

The clip comes from Coolidge's Netflix film Single All The Way, in which she plays supportive aunt Sandy. The Christmas movie premiered in 2021 and told the tale of a young man, played by Michael Urie, who is tired of being asked by his family about why he's single. He then asks his best friend, played by Philemon Chambers, to pretend to be his boyfriend. Lots of gay fun follows, but not nearly as explicit as the porn that utilized a clip of it.

Evan Ross Katz, a writer, sent the clip to Coolidge to get her thoughts on her unexpected gay porn debut. She was thrilled. In a screenshot of their conversation, Coolidge said, "I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so fucking funny."



The beloved White Lotus actress loves being a gay icon. In an interview with The AV Club, she reflected on why she has always surrounded herself with her LGBTQ+ siblings. "You go with what you’re attracted to, she said. “I think that’s really what most of our youth is, and that’s just what I was attracted to in all my friends.”