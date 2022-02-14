Jennifer Coolidge just wants to give the people what they want. And if you want an ass candle inspired by the actress, her goal is to make it happen.

"You know what I want to do? I want to have an ass candle," she told People magazine ahead of last weekend’s Super Bowl. "I want to be the first that comes up with it!" Her idea is inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous vagina candle, but Coolidge wants to spin it into something she can capitalize on. And we’re here for it.

She told People that she isn’t quite sure what the candle would smell like, but if she does take after Paltrow, it won’t *actually* smell like ass (just like Paltrow's doesn’t *actually* smell like a vagina). Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel in 2020 that the thought behind the vagina candle was to destigmatize the smell of a vagina as a whole. “You know, I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part,” she said. “So we’re kind of like, ‘Yo!’”

Coolidge's idea for the ass candle was born out of working with Uber Eats for a recent Super Bowl commercial, which Paltrow and her vagina candle were also a part of. In the commercial, the celebs all eat random household items as a way of showing off that Uber Eats can be used to order more than just food. Coolidge gets to chew on some paper towels, while Gwyneth is actually eating her vagina candle. "This is my first Super Bowl ad," Coolidge told People, adding, "Who would have thought? When they told me they wanted to do this, I thought it was a prank phone call!"

The actress was also joined by Succession star Nicholas Braun (who ate some sponges, of course) and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah (who had to eat deodorant). But Coolidge did double duty on Super Bowl Sunday, starring in another ad as well. She also channeled some of her most popular characters (we definitely sense some White Lotus and Legally Blonde) for a commercial for FanDuel Sportsbook. As thee Lady Luck, Coolidge is ready for a vacation with all her winnings. To be honest, it’s what she deserves.

Check out both of Coolidge's Super Bowl ads and then make sure to watch the actual best part of the Super Bowl: the halftime show.