They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but in the case of Ariana Grande and Jennifer Coolidge, the pop singer's vocal impersonation may have given the actress more than just her flowers.

In 2018, Grande, the (unofficial) reigning champ of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's wheel of musical impressions, honored Coolidge with a spot-on take of her iconic Legally Blonde line "I'm taking the dog, dumbass" and supposedly, the clip helped Coolidge's career take off again.

Coolidge, returning to The Tonight Show this past weekend to discuss her recent White Lotus success, marked the impression as a watershed moment during a “dead-zone” moment of her career, telling Fallon: “You should know that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me.”

After seeing the impression, a friend prompted Coolidge to reach out to Grande, via the fool-proof method of an Instagram DM. Coolidge did not expect a reply, but was thrilled to hear back and soon found herself headed to Grande’s house for a fitting for the “thank u, next” video.

Though she might’ve experienced a brief dry spell, Coolidge’s career has spanned a great number of genre-defining cult-classics, like A Cinderella Story, American Pie, Pootie Tang, Best in Show and, of course, Legally Blonde, so it comes as no surprise that the pop princess wanted to pay tribute to Coolidge as an early aughts media icon for her Y2K-inspired video.

Grande’s impression may have only stoked the embers of a long-cultivated career that was sure to continue developing, but we do love to see Coolidge extending a “thank u” to the thank u, next star — especially if that means there will be more to come from the duo in the near future.