In December, BLACKPINK superstar Jennie teased a second collab with eyewear label Gentle Monster, uploading several posts of herself posing with white sunglasses and flowers with the words like "Gentle Monster x Jennie" and "Jentle Garden." (Their first collab in 2020 sold out instantly.)

Related | Meet Our Gentle Monster Grandpa

Now, a couple of months later, the new collection has finally launched, and an accompanying campaign shot by Hugo Comte shows Jennie in a surreal fantasy garden surrounded by blooming flowers.

The eyewear capsule features reflective metal designs in three optical glasses, three sunglasses and one special style with embellished crystal details around the frame and come in an oversized square and rectangular acetate frame with a bold cat-eye.

It comes with a custom Jentle Garden package and is sold through Gentle Monster’s website and store around the world, with prices ranging from $259 to $480. There will also be Jentle Garden pop-ups in five cities around the world, which will recreate a village scenery installation envisioned by Jennie and Gentle Monster.

Photography: Hugo Comte/ Courtesy of Gentle Monster

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Break the Internet ®

Let's Talk About Khloé Kardashian's Pantry

It all started with the cookie jars. After Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of some red roses sitting atop her kitchen counter to Instagram, followers were quick to flood the comments inquiring about the object they found more intriguing: a massive two-gallon glass canister filled to the brim with perfectly stacked Keebler Vienna Fingers.

Show More Show Less
Fashion

Americans in Paris: Four Friends Get Ready for Isabel Marant's PFW Show

One of the few constants during Paris Fashion Week is that the good vibes are always strong at an Isabel Marant show, from the screaming fans crowding the entrance to every cool girl in the front row to the industry's favorite models walking the runway.

Show More Show Less
LGBTQ

Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes Speak Out Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Shawn Mendes and George Takei, are speaking out against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that's set to impact LGBTQ+ children everywhere.

Show More Show Less
Music

Manchado Teams Up With Xhosa on 'Mona Lisa'

Colombian artist Manchado sptlights his native country’s queer community in “Mona Lisa,” a new video and single featuring New York-based Xhosa, who also hopped on as co-producer. A fusion of classic reggaeton sounds with an experimental, Arca-inspired twist, the song is “about someone that lures you in and leaves you hanging,” Manchado says. “Like the Mona Lisa, you can’t decipher their true intentions.”

Show More Show Less