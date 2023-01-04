Jenna Marbles' Husband Pepper Sprayed Alleged Stalker After Break-In

Jenna Marbles' husband says they had a terrifying encounter with an alleged stalker earlier this week.

According to a new report from TMZ, the LAPD apprehended an unnamed woman who was searching for Julien Solomita at the couple's house on Monday, January 2. Law enforcement sources familiar with the situation also told the outlet that the alleged intruder showed up at the newlyweds' San Fernando Valley home twice in one day before Solomita pepper sprayed her while Marbles was upstairs. The woman was then reportedly stopped by police and taken to a local hospital, where she will be taken into custody on felony stalking charges once she's discharged.

Additionally, the scary encounter was later corroborated by Solomita on his Instagram Story, where he explained that "a woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced."

“upon her entering our back door, i immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out,” he went on to write in a statement reposted by BuzzFeed News. “i called the police and she was apprehended and arrested.”

Solomita added that while "jenna, the dogs, and myself are all safe," this "complete stranger" has been "harassing me at my home throughout the last 2 months." He also said that even though this was an issue he was trying his "best to keep offline" for "safety reasons," he felt inclined to post his side of the story after being "notified that a media outlet had information on today’s event and are planning on running a story."

Solomita continued, "so i wanted you to hear what happened from me first."

The break-in comes less than a month after the YouTuber and vegan chef revealed that they had finally tied the knot after nine years together. That said, while Marbles has yet to publicly address the incident, you can still read Solomita's entire statement in the meantime here.