Jeffree Star and his friend Daniel Lucas have survived a severe car accident in Wyoming, the YouTube creator's social media team revealed today.

Related | Jeffree Star Claims New Boyfriend Robbed Him

A photo posted to Star's Twitter shows him lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace, after apparently flipping the car "three times after hitting black ice." It appears Star bore the brunt of the injuries, and Lucas is seen holding his hand in the pic.

As part of a mini-trend of celebs buying ranches out west, Star purchased a property in Casper last year. Just yesterday afternoon, he updated his socials promising he'd post a new video about his Wyoming adventures with Lucas soon, referring to him as "one of my best friends who's been w me thru it all."

According to TMZ, Star is in stable condition at the Wyoming Medical Center. He was reportedly driving a brand new bespoke pink Rolls Royce (Star is an avid luxury car collector). You can see photos of the vehicle on his gram:

Highway patrol say that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash. Thankfully, both passengers were wearing seatbelts. We hope they both recover soon!