Jeffree Star is accusing fans of "bullying" Britney Spears into deleting a post about him.

Last week, the newly freed pop icon took to her Instagram Story to thank Star for sending her the "coolest makeup ever" and calling him a "genius." However, Spears ended up removing the post after fans flooded Twitter with comments about Star's past controversies, including sexual assault claims, use of racist slurs, amongst other things.

Not only that, but Insider reported that fans also found a 2007 video of Star with Perez Hilton, in which the beauty mogul toldTMZ to "immediately" boycott her and not "support her [drug] habit." As many pointed out, the "insensitive" comment was made shortly before Spears' 2008 involuntary psychiatric hold that contributed to the 13 year conservatorship that she was recently released from.

However, Star himself hit out at Spears' fans in a video posted to his Instagram Story on Sunday, saying that, "Britney Spears supported me a few days ago and it really got some of you girls mad."

"She called me a genius. It's crazy that someone who has been in a mental prison for 13 years and finds joy in something and y'all got to bully her into deleting her post," he said. "That is so sad."

Star then went on to say that he'd be making a video about this before insisting "this isn't drama." Rather, he claimed it was an issue of "mental health" and argued that "a woman that was locked in her house and been through hell and she was bullied for liking a makeup product."

"Motherfuckers can't let go of what happened 20 years ago in my past," he said in reference to the resurfaced clip. "Shout out to Britney Spears. I fucking love you. You're a legend."

"Bitch, I'm in my 30s, get over it," Star said. "I said a dumb comment about Britney Spears in like 2007."

Spears has yet to comment on the deletion but, in the meantime, you can watch a recording of Star's Instagram Story below.