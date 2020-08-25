Jeffree Star is hitting back at claims that he pays his new boyfriend to date him.

This past weekend, the beauty vlogger sent fans into a verifiable frenzy thanks to a suggestive photo of himself and his new beau. And though Star never revealed the identity of his mystery man, that didn't stop the internet from weighing in on their relationship — especially given Star's problematic past.

From jokes about his use of anti-Black slurs to accusations that he was "renting a Black boyfriend for PR damage control," an overwhelming majority of commenters were deeply skeptical of their dynamic. That said, amid continued pushback, Star has finally responded to the speculation.

On Monday, Star took to his Twitter to tell the naysayers that they're better off minding their own business.

"I know it's devastating news for some people, but I don't give money to anyone I'm dating or anyone who is fucking me," he wrote. "Work on you own insecurities sis. I'm not the problem."

"Worry about how to pay your own bills, not who's in my mouth," Star said, before concluding, "Thank you, God bless - Upper management."

See his posts, below.

