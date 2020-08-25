Jeffree Star had the rumor mill buzzing this past weekend thanks to his new photo featuring a mystery man.

On Saturday, the controversial beauty vlogger — who broke up with long-term partner Nathan Schwandt in January — took to his Instagram to caption a pic of himself straddling his new beau, "Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year."

And while Star's body obscured his unnamed suitor's face, it didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to start scouring the internet for people with similar arm tattoos — something that's now led them to allege that his potential new boyfriend is none other than basketball player Andre Marhold, per Just Jared.

Jeffree Star smashing a basketball star pic.twitter.com/0NXuPsd58F — 𝘛𝘢𝘺²⁴🦅 (@SlayWay24) August 24, 2020

That said, in addition to being accused of "tokenizing" fellow beauty influencer Kameron Lester earlier this year, Star has continually been accused of racism thanks to his documented use of anti-Black slurs. Needless to say, given his problematic past, reactions to his latest post have been mixed to say the least.

Though some encouraged people to stop "judging them," many called Star out for using his new beau as "PR damage control."

I feel so sorry for Jeffree Stars boyfriend. 😪😪 let that man love who he love in PEACE!!! Y’all be screaming for LGBTQ rights but as soon as someone showcase they love here y’all go JUDGING THEM!!! Love is love ain’t it????? — fuck the police (@killerkoochie) August 24, 2020

Jeffree star really out here renting a black boyfriend for PR damage control — GLOCK IN MY TELFAR (@extinctdaemon) August 22, 2020

Similarly, others alleged that he was using him to "convince the internet he's not racist." Meanwhile, a few also pushed back on the notion that internet sleuths were responsible for outing Marhold — instead arguing that Star was the one to blame.

Jeffree Star breaking up with his boyfriend after he got that one pic just so he can convince the internet he’s not racist: pic.twitter.com/OyHeVOYODL — orgasm🏳️‍🌈 (@angieseyy) August 24, 2020

not people crying that the internet “outed” jeffree star’s new pay-rolled companion aka boyfriend. please. jeffree uploaded a photo of his visible sleeve tattoo to 15 MILLION people and they then made the connection. the only person who outed him was jeffree. pic.twitter.com/MxXstR09ss — joe (@jxeker) August 24, 2020

Star has yet to respond. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about his new boyfriend, below.

