Jason Momoa's long, luscious locks are no more.

Aside from his stacked resume and a string of high-profile roles, if there's one other thing the 43-year-old actor is known for, it's probably his signature hairstyle, i.e. a glorious, shoulder-length mane that makes him look like a hunky merman emerging from the depths of the ocean. But even though he may have shot to fame as a long-haired warrior on Game of Thrones, it's also clear that Momoa is so much more than just his tresses — and he's proven it once again with his latest beauty switch-up.

Just like Aquaman himself, the star is a passionate advocate for the environment and clean oceans, and he recently made his deep dedication to the cause clear by filming himself getting a buzzcut and posting the video to his Instagram on Monday, September 5.

"Doing it for single-use plastics," he said, as a hairdresser worked on shaving his head in the background. He added, "I'm tired of using plastic bottles. We gotta stop, plastic forks, all that shit, goes into our land, goes into our ocean."

But why take go to such extreme lengths? Well, as Momoa went on to explain, it all started when he went back home to his native Hawaii and became "so sad" after "seeing things in our ocean." So in an effort to raise awareness about the issue, he decided the most effective way to get fans' attention was to do something drastic while urging them to do anything in their power "to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives" — and judging from the comments, it seemed like the stunt definitely worked.

Granted, this isn't the first time Momoa has got rid of his hair for a good cause, as he previously shaved off his beard to protest climate change. Talk about a true environmental hero.

You can watch Momoa's big beauty transformation for yourself below.