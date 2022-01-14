Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are no more.

The longtime Hollywood couple has revealed together that they are divorcing, through a joint statement that Momoa placed on his Instagram since Bonet isn’t on social media anywhere.

The statement can be read as an emotional one, explaining how their lives are changing and that romance has for them, as well. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” it reads. “A revolution is unfolding and our family of no exception.”

The statement continues, “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

While things are evolving, there’s still a bond between Momoa and Bonet. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

The couple started dating in 2005 after a mutual friend introduced them at a jazz club. They had their first child two years later, followed by another child the following December. Since then, they’ve been icons for real love — two genuinely hot people that seemed obsessed with each other.

In 2019, Momoa even told Esquire about how unbelievable it was that he was with Bonet. “If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet,” he said. “Anything is fucking possible.”

But just a year later, the two would take their last photos together at a public event — specifically, the Tom Ford Fall 2020 Show at Milk Studios. At subsequent events, Momoa either took his daughters or walked it himself.