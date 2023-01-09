Savage x Fenty Made Game Day Merch for the Rihanna Concert

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news.

Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection Courtesy of Savage x Fenty While we wait for what's sure to be an epic performance from Rihanna at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, Savage x Fenty is giving fans an opportunity to show their game day spirit with a sporty collection of hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys and more, including a very cheeky "Rihanna Concert Interrupted By A Football Game" t-shirt that's sure to make the rounds on IG quickly. Available now at SavageX.com

VG Victor Glemaud for HSN Courtesy of Victor Glemaud

Victor Glemaud, known for his signature graphic knits and a mainstay on the NYFW calendar, is launching an exclusive label with shopping network HSN called VG Victor Glemaudsize in sizes XS to 3X, all for under $100. “These are clothes that will bring people joy and put a smile on everyone's face,” said Victor Glemaud. “That’s why it was important the new VG Victor Glemaud apparel line was accessible to all in order to spread joy to a wider audience – and HSN is the best partner to do that with.” Available now at HSN.com and live on HSN on January 7

Disney's 100th Anniversary and Lunar New Year Capsule With Givenchy Courtesy of Givenchy Givenchy is kicking off 2023 with a new capsule with Disney for its 100th anniversary featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in honor of the Lunar New Year. The campaign features Alton Mason, Madelaine Petsch and Amber Liu wearing statement pieces from the collection which includes varsity jackets, denim, hoodies and track pants. Available now at Givenchy.com

Kenzo Drop 1 Pixel Courtesy of Kenzo

Pixelated logos, tigers, roses and hearts are all over Kenzo's first drop of 2023, including on sweatshirts, jackets, denim and cardigan sets. The motifs are a reference of creative director Nigo's teenage years during the '70s and '80s in Japan and are a continuation of his first collection for the brand last year. Available now at Kenzo.com

Saint Laurent Men's Spring 2023 Campaign A bunch of silver-haired film directors are starring in the new menswear campaign for Saint Lauren, including Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, Canada's David Cronenberg (known for his "bloody horror" genre), neo-noir filmmaker Abel Ferrara and indie director Jim Jarmusch. All four were shot by David Sims and star in short black and white campaign clips where the pose in the brand's elegant Spring 2023 collection.

Blackpink's Rosé Fronts the Global Campaign for Tiffany Lock Courtesy of Tiffany