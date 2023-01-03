Saint Laurent's New Muse Is the Silver Film Daddy

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news.

A bunch of silver-haired film directors are starring in the new menswear campaign for Saint Lauren, including Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, Canada's David Cronenberg (known for his "bloody horror" genre), neo-noir filmmaker Abel Ferrara and indie director Jim Jarmusch. All four were shot by David Sims and star in short black and white campaign clips where the pose in the brand's elegant Spring 2023 collection.

Tiffany & Co. ambassador Rosé stars in a new campaign for the brand's first all-gender jewelry collection, the Lock, which first debuted in September and has been expanded to include an array of rings, earrings and pendants in rose gold, with multiple colorways debuting later in the year. The bangles feature an elegant swiveling mechanism that allows the designs to open and close.

Available now at Tiffany & Co. stores and Tiffany.com