"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for January.

Neiman Marcus Launches Barbie x Balmain Pop-Up at Northpark Center Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The Neiman Marcus store at Northpark Center in Dallas is hosting a pop-up of Balmain's new collaboration with Barbie from January 13 to 30. Customers will be able to enjoy weekend activations that include a live DJ set, a custom cotton candy machine and photo opportunities in a life-sized Barbie doll box.

Thrilling Launches Vintage Studio Services Program With Ruth E. Carter Photos Courtesy of Jack Manning/Thrilling

Thrilling has announced legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter (she won an Oscar for Black Panther) as its first brand ambassador for a new initiative it launched today: the Vintage Studio Services program, which will help stylists, costumes designers and production companies source vintage and secondhand items from nearly 1,000 shops in the US for their TV and film projects. “It’s thrilling!!! I really want to know where this has been all my life?," said Carter. "Seriously. I can’t tell you how many small vintage shops and back storerooms I have rummaged through. This idea not only brings the product to you, it cuts out all the sneezing!! Genius Thrilling. Happy to support small business, women in business and inclusion!!”

Bottega Veneta Takes Over the Great Wall of China Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Bottega Veneta took over part of the Great Wall with ‘新春快乐’ rendered on digital screen in shades of Bottega green and tangerine (a symbol of luck in Mandarin). The brand has also pledged a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of the ‘Shanhai Pass’, the Great Wall of China’s easternmost stronghold, historically known as the ‘First Pass under Heaven’.

Saks Launches Game Day Capsule With Top Designers Courtesy of Saks

Ahead of this year's Super Bowl, Saks has teamed up with top designers including Balmain, Givenchy and Versace on a Game Day capsule of athletic-inspired pieces for the biggest event in sports. “We are at a moment where the intersection of fashion and sports is stronger than ever before, and we are excited to style our clients for the biggest day in sports with an unparalleled merchandise assortment they can’t find anywhere else," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer of Saks. Available now at Saks.com/GameDay

Fai Khadra Launches Sunglasses Collab With Oliver Peoples Photography: Hugo Comte

Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples teamed up on a collection of sunglasses in five colorways based off of a vintage frame sourced by Fai. The frame features a custom embedded corewire designed by Fai that is inspired by the elaborate intertwined pattern of barbed wire. A campaign shot on black and white film by Hugo Comte is an ode to artist and filmmaker Robert Longo. Available now at OliverPeoples.com

Rag & Bone Launches Capsule of "Future Staples" Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's latest capsule marries technical fabrics and sporty constructions with retro colors and heritage staples for a wardrobe-driven, mix-and-match collection. The men's, women's, unisex and accessories offering includes leggings, a low back body suit, paper bag-waist pants, unlined coated linen parkas and a bomber made of 100% recycled nylon. Available now at Rag-Bone.com

Barbie and Balmain Are Teaming Up on a Collection and NFTs Courtesy of Mattel

The first big fashion collab of 2022 is here: Barbie and Balmain are teaming up on a new ready-to-wear and accessories collection.The partnership also includes three Barbie x Balmain NFTs (Barbie and Ken avatars styled in complete looks from Balmain’s designs) that will be sold at auction through Mattel Creations. “As our campaign images make very clear, Barbie and Balmain are embarking upon a distinctly multicultural, inclusive and always joy-filled adventure,” says Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. "For this collaboration, we are building upon the New French Style of Balmain’s most recent collections, once again showing that Balmain is inspired by the truly diverse and exciting beauty found on today’s Parisian boulevards and avenues." The Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available beginning January 13 at Balmain.com

Global Female Athletes Show Off New Dior Vibe Line Athina Koinii (Courtesy of Dior)

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Cruise 2022 show for Dior, held in an ancient Greek stadium in Athens last summer, was all about the idea of movement and freedom. In the spirit of that sporty "Dior Vibe" collection, pieces of which are available now, the brand partnered up with several athletes from around the globe in their natural to show off the new line. The series spotlights Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish soccer player Nadia Nadim and more.

Casadei Celebrates 10 Years of Its Signature BLADE Heel Photography: Ellen von Unwerth

Casadei is gearing up to celebrate 10 years of its signature Blade shoe — a blade-sharp heel with built in hardened steel — beloved by everyone from Heidi Klum to Taylor Swift to Lourdes Leon. As part of the milestone, the Italian label enlisted revered photographer Ellen von Unwerth to shoot a series of portraits showcasing Casadei's new Blade capsule collection for Spring 2022, including an invisible boot made in transparent vinyl. The Casadei Blade 10th Anniversary capsule launches January 10 on Casadei.com

Emily in Paris Launches Fashion Line With My Beachy Side Courtesy of My Beachy Side