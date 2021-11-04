Back in 2004, Janet Jackson made headlines for a wardrobe malfunction during her Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake. Now, the controversy will be the subject of a new FX/Hulu documentary called Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

The scandal, known as "Nipplegate," happened when Timberlake ripped a piece of Jackson's outfit and exposed her breast during the broadcast to millions of viewers. However, the New York Times-produced documentary — directed and produced by The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty's Jodi Gomes — will attempt to reexamine the moment through rare footage and interviews.

According to Deadline, the documentary will also touch on how the controversy forever altered Jackson's career while leaving Timberlake unscathed through commentary from NFL and MTV executives, industry insiders, cultural critics and Jackson's family about the racial and cultural factors that played into the subsequent fallout and "impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history."

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson premieres November 19.