In her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears reveals that — like her sister — her relationship with her parents is also quite complicated.

​In 2007, the ​Zoey 101​ star, who was 16 years old at the time, got pregnant by her former boyfriend, Casey Aldridge. And, according to excerpts of her new memoir obtained by TMZ, she claims that her parents tried to pressure her into having an abortion. She mentions that after breaking the news to her dad Jamie and mom Lynne, they "came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea."

She also quotes them saying things like "It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor." She adds, "everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear…everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action."

Spears ultimately decided to proceed with the pregnancy, which she says her dad wasn't too happy about. She claims that he was "slinging words and tossing insults," and allegedly suggested that she give her child up for adoption. Meanwhile, she says that her mom hid out with her in a cabin in 2008 before news broke of her newborn child arriving, but her disappointment was still very much present.

And while she was going through all of this, the child star says that she wasn't able to confide in her sister Britney. She was supposedly told not to tell her anything about the situation. She writes, "I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time … To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers."

Jamie Lynn now has two kids, now-13-year-old Maddie and three-year-old Ivey whom she is raising with her husband Jamie Watson.

Things I Should Have Said, which was previously reported to be entitled I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out, is expected to come out on January 18, 2022.