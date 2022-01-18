After a tense weekend full of excerpts and Instagram call outs surrounding the release of Jamie Lynn Spears' new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, it appears that the sisters have reached a ceasefire in their ongoing feud.

Last week saw Britney Spears put out an apology for the comments she made about her sister never being there for her, in the wake of a recent TV interview. As Britney's long drawn out conservatorship battle showed, the pop star's relationship with her family has been strained at best. "I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing," Spears wrote in a statement. "But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me."

Britney had previously criticized Jamie Lynn for not being there for her throughout the course of her 13-year conservatorship, having perceived her attitude towards the arrangement as being "aloof" and insinuating that her concern is disingenuous with Jamie Lynn's loyalties still lying with "the people that hurt me the most." Britney has since walked back a lot of her statements, saying "It's so tacky for a family to publicly fight like this!" Adding she admires Jamie Lynn for "being strong... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!!!"

In all fairness, it appears that this isn't the first attempt Spears has made to bury the hatchet with her sister according to the new memoir. “In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have,'” Jamie Lynn writes. It's not exactly clear when this text was sent but considering its included in the same chapter that recalls revelatory conservatorship hearing where Britney claimed her family "should be in jail" it may have come around June last year.

“I pray for the day she shares these words with the world,” Jamie Lynn writes about the apology. “I have no control over anything the media reports and cannot be held responsible for something I have absolutely no control over.” Representatives for Britney Spears have yet to confirm whether or not the text is authentic but coupled with the pop star's most recent mea culpa, it might be safe to say that the animosity between the two sisters could be coming to an end.