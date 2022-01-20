Just when you thought things had finally calmed down in the ongoing back and forth between the sisters, a new cease-and-desist letter issued by Britney Spears demanding that Jamie Lynn leave her out of the book tour for her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, has once again reignited the feud.

Its no secret that the two sisters' relationship has been somewhat fraught as result of Britney's oppressive 13 year-long conservatorship, but hope that the pop singer and the Zoey 101 star could mend broken bridges had seemed promising after a public apology and a resurfaced text message came over the weekend. Unfortunately, the narrative that the two were beginning to reconcile seems to have all but fallen by the wayside in the wake of this latest cease-and-desist.

In the letter, lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart writing on the behalf of Britney Spears calls for Jamie Lynn to kindly exclude her sister from any attempts to promote her new book. "We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” Rosengart states. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Britney's cease-and-desist goes on to remind Jamie Lynn of the years of abuse she faced at the hands of their estranged father as well as claiming that she was the family's "breadwinner" and had always supported her sister. Britney then went on to double down on her previous claims that her sister never supported her throughout her conservatorship in a colorful Instagram post blasting a recent interview Jamie Lynn gave about her book, saying that she should have slapped her and her mother "right across your fucking faces."

In the end the cease-and-desist didn't stop or delay the memoir's release, which came out Tuesday, but it has put Jamie Lynn's team on the defensive. In a new letter filed by Jamie Lynn's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, alleges that only person being dishonest is the pop star herself.

“As you know from previous social media posts, Jamie Lynn has had her children violently threatened, and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats of violence,” this latest letter states. “To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bull[y]ing which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the ‘high road,’ nor anything that will be tolerated.”

Jamie Lynn's letter then goes on to push back any claims of legal wrongdoing and that as "a member of the Spears family" had every right to tell her side of the story having “suffered through her own experiences and her own trauma." Jamie Lynn's lawyer goes on to assert that she “wanted nothing more than to help her sister” and hopes “there will [be] no further postings or inflammatory letters being sent to the media.”