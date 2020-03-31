On the heels of pushback related to his "insensitive" coronavirus joke, James Charles also got into a heated online exchange over tucking panties with none other than Drag Race All Stars winner Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor.

It all started over the weekend when the beauty YouTuber decided to tweet that he had "tested positive for having a fat ass." And while a few people used it as an excuse to be thirsty, Charles' joke ended up falling flat with many commenters, who reminded him that "we're in a pandemic" and that "people are dying."

tested positive for having a fat ass 😰 — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 28, 2020

Right. We're in a pandemic. And James kept on making insensitive jokes CONSIDERING his influences on kids and, well, you. — Yna Maureen (@elijahjms) March 29, 2020

This is beyond insensitive, people are dying — Kristen Marie (@JustKristenHere) March 30, 2020

On the other hand, his tweet also ended up provoking a number of roasts from people who quipped that he was "misdiagnosed" or a "false positive." Amid all these comments though, Taylor's read — in which she asked, "Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller" — was the one Charles decided to push back against.

"Damn, she must've mistook the lumpy silicone in your face as Braille instead of reading my actual test results," Charles tweeted back at Taylor. "My mistake.... speaking of mistakes, how's your crown?"

Granted, the sparring didn't end there. In response, Taylor accused Charles of trying "to break in people's lines at drag con to meet [her]" and ask for "free product (my tucking panty) for a like and a post."

Subsequently, Charles ended up refuting Taylor's assertion by posting a screenshot of his past DM to her, in which he offers to Venmo or PayPal her for a few pairs of tucking panties for Coachella. He also wrote, "You were one of my favorite queens & I was ready for a fun read back but this was weak."

And though Taylor said that she remembers him "asking in person" at DragCon, Charles tried to end things, but not before writing, "Nah, I needed it for Coachella & haven't been to DragCon in over a year. If you're gonna read me, at least come correct."

"Not sure why you're taking this so seriously, I actually really enjoy your work and thought the initial tweet was playful!" he said. "Wishing you the best."

See their exchange, below.

Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller? — LumpySiliconeCrownedQueenMistake (@TrinityTheTuck) March 29, 2020

Damn, she must’ve mistook the lumpy silicone in your face as Braille instead of reading my actual test results 😢 My mistake.... speaking of mistakes, how’s your crown? — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 29, 2020

Free? Where?? 🤨 You were one of my favorite queens & I was ready for a fun read back but this was weak 😢 pic.twitter.com/neUs1VONgB — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 29, 2020

Nah, I needed it for Coachella & haven’t been to dragcon in over a year. If you’re gonna read me, at least come correct. Not sure why you’re taking this so seriously, I actually really enjoy your work and thought the initial tweet was playful! Wishing you the best ❤️ — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 29, 2020