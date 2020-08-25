James Charles said that he received death threats over his latest makeover video with JoJo Siwa.

Last week, the beauty vlogger posted a new YouTube video in which he replaced the former Dance Moms star's signature glitter and hair bow look with a stunning highlight and smokey eye. And while you'd think that most people would love to see such a dramatic makeover, it turns out that more than a few fans were less than enthused about the collab itself.

Soon after the makeover was published, Charles revealed that some online commenters were disappointed by Siwa's appearance. But why? Well, according to him, it was because he had initially teased the video by saying it was with "someone [he had] waited two years to work with."

"I was so excited for [it] and now I'm getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn't," he tweeted. "There are a TON of huge artists I'd love to film with one day, be patient!"

Charles then went on to explain that part of the backlash stemmed from the fact that he had liked a few tweets in which fans said they wanted him to collaborate with their favs, including artists like Cardi B and Ariana Grande.

"I also would love to collab with their favs," he clarified, though he went on to add that he would've gotten backlash even if he did collaborate with these high-profile stars.

"Today would've been full of 'stay away from her' tweets," Charles said, before concluding, "Anyway leave me alone."

See his tweets about the backlash, below.

I said today’s collab was with someone I I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t 😂🤡 there are a TON of huge artists I’d love to film with one day, be patient! 💞 — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 21, 2020

I liked a few tweets from fans saying they wanted me to collab with their favs because I also would love to collab with their favs 🙃 if I DID collab with their favs, today would've been full of "stay away from her" tweets anyway 🥺 leave me alone — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 21, 2020