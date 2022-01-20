Jake Paul is inserting himself into Kanye West's drama.

As we all know, the rapper's been creating a pretty big spectacle over his divorce from Kim Kardashian, whether it be through speeches about "restoring" their family or buying the house across the street from her. Lately though, things have gotten even messier, with Ye publicly lashing out at his estranged ex by accusing her of keeping him away from their kids.

Lest we forget, Ye also recently released a song called "Eazy," in which he attacks Kim's parenting skills and threatens to beat up her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. However, it now looks like Jake Paul is trying to get in on the drama by also hopping on the anti-Pete bandwagon, according to a new tweet.

For some context, Jake hasn't been Pete's biggest fan ever since the comedian reportedly confronted the YouTuber over sexual assault allegations made by TikToker Justine Paradise during his high-profile boxing match against former UFC fighter, Ben Askren.

As a result, Jake has seemingly held a grudge against the SNL star and made it known by retweeting a recent report about Pete supposedly hiring extra security after Ye's threats and writing, "Kanye & I on his ass now. Soon to get slapped."

Granted, this isn't the first time Jake's publicly come for Pete. Following his match and Twitter statement refuting Paradise's claims, the boxer insulted Pete during an Impaulsive episode by saying he would never "be a part of one of those [fights] ever again."

“Fuck that guy,” he said at the time, before adding, "He fucked this shit up, bro.”



See Jake's tweet for yourself below.

Kanye & I on his ass now. Soon to get slapped. https://t.co/7mfsyE5Dav — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 19, 2022