Jaime Xie is the quietest cast member on Netflix's Bling Empire, but her fashion sensibility speaks volumes.

On the show, which follows a circle of wealthy Asian-Americans in California, the 22-year-old daughter of Silicon Valley billionaire Ken Xie takes advantage of her screen time with some seriously memorable designer moments. It all comes to a head when she consults a shaman about her difficulty choosing between two Bottega Veneta clutches: nude or mist? (Something tells me Anna Shay would go nude.)

Schiaparelli Look 15

I love everything about this look and it's something I can definitely see myself wearing. The color is insanely beautiful and rich, and the way the earrings blend into the dress makes it so unique.

Iris Van Herpen Look 17

Iris' designs have captivated me since the inception of her label. When I found out she creates her pieces using 3D printing technology, I was even more intrigued because I grew up in Silicon Valley. This dress fluttered like a butterfly down the runway and it is absolutely spectacular.

Antonio Grimaldi Look 1

I had so many favorites from this collection, but this first look tops the list because it is so me. The silhouette of the dress is flirty and feminine, and I love the unexpected deconstructed fringe hem that adds a touch of edginess.

Giambattista Valli Look 21

No one does volume and drama like Giamba, and this bubblegum pink taffeta number is no exception.

Chanel Look 9

Chanel is one of my favorite designers right now, and this look is so '80s and cool. I like how it juxtaposes against the classic Chanel fabrics showcased in the other looks.

Christian Dior Look 19

This Dior collection gave me medieval Renaissance vibes, and I love the neckline and floral crosshatch design on the body.

Valentino Look 69

No words needed.

Alexandre Vauthier Look 26

Although this jumpsuit isn't reminiscent of Vauthier's classic designs, everything from the rich teal color to the cutout waist and draping on the sides makes this my favorite piece from the collection.

Ronald van der Kemp Look 12

I have a penchant for asymmetrical, deconstructed and embellished pieces, and this look encompasses all those qualities. I especially love the chain trims on the bustier top and the jeans.

Armani Privé Look 19

Elegant, chic and luxe. I can picture myself wearing this in Vegas to play roulette.

Area

I have been a fan of Area since discovering the brand several years ago at Barney's, so I was ecstatic to see that they created a couture collection that was also size-inclusive. Something about the showgirl silhouettes and embroidered crystals caught my attention, and I would definitely wear this look on a night out.

Viktor & Rolf Look 9

I was immediately drawn to this look due to the dramatic ruffle tiered skirt and exaggerated puffy shoulders. The embellished bra adds another dimension and makes the look more captivating by giving off rocker-chic, punk vibes.

Fendi Look 4

This dress is like a piece of jewelry for the body. It probably weighs as much as me, but I'd still totally wear it.

S.R. Studio. LA. CA. Look 4

Streetwear meets couture. I'm in love with the color combination and abstract paint splatter.