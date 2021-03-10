Pitti Uomo, the bi-annual menswear tradeshow held in Florence, has hosted some pretty big names in recent editions as "special guests," including Jil Sander and Givenchy. This season, the organizers invited Jaden Smith to debut his latest the latest collection from his clothing label MSFTSrep as part of the event's new digital format.

The LA-based multi-hyphenate presented just three looks for the occasion: a tailored suit, hoodie dress, and snow pant set, each referencing snow, surf, and skate culture reinterpreted in streetwear silhouettes. "The collection preview is a symbol of organized rebellion within the youth," Smith said in a statement. "There are three looks we are currently showing and they were all designed to evolve consciousness and the way you see clothes."

It's the first time the brand has produced a collection in Italy. Smith, along with his label's co-founders Moises Arias and ¿TÉO?, describe their creative process as '"talking about philosophical theories on the world together, along with studying photography, and pulling from various history and science textbooks."

The snow suit brings MSFTSrep's skate and punk references to the slopes — a recurring theme we're seeing this season, particularly at Miu Miu and Thom Browne — as Smith is an avid snowboarder. "Snowboarding is one of the strongest expressions and experiences and I want to give people the chance to look like a punk rocker if they want to," Smith said.



