Everyone, everywhere is getting into CBD. The latest of those is French designer Simone Porte Jacquemus, who's been teasing a new fashion-forward drink for stylish cannabis lovers.

Brands have all been rushing into the CBD game, such as Alice + Olivia, who launched its own collection in 2019, and artists like Tove Lo or Beyoncé, who revealed months ago that she's building a hemp and honey farm inspired by the benefits of CBD she experienced on tour.

Jacquemus understands the present and future, so it makes sense that he'd create his own CBD drink. The beverage, which comes in an adorable Red Bull-sized cup with stickers encouraging you to drink it, is made in collaboration with the French CBD company Chilled.

For the skeptical, you never know what Jacquemus has up under his designer sleeves. He even posted a picture in October of his own butter, followed by his name printed into a piece of fresh toast.

In other Jacquemus-related news, the designer seems to be getting into the world of beauty, according to early intel. Dazed reports that he's potentially locked in a deal with Spanish luxury company Puig, with plans to launch in early 2022.

You can also own one of his Jacquemus-branded bikes, in collaboration with VanMoof. It's pink, minimal, and will set you back about $2,500.