Most folks only get to lose their virginity once. Jack Harlow on the other hand claims he lost it twice (and no, it's not what you're thinking).

Stopping through Nashville last week as a part of his Come Home the Kids Miss You tour, the rapper took time out from the show to open up about the formative experiences in his sexual history. “I lost my virginity when I was 16,” Harlow recounted to a stadium full of people. “I always tell people I lost it twice because when I was 18 and I graduated high school, somehow, some way, I landed this dime piece who was five or six years older than me. She was like 23, 24 — it blew my mind because, Nashville, you have to understand, at that point, I’d only fuck with girls I’ve seen in the halls.”

Harlow explained that while the woman may have not been the first person he had sex with, it was the lessons she imparted to him about lovemaking that made the relationship stand out, which is why he thinks of it as the second time he lost his V-card. “The first couple times we did it, she would say to me, ‘You know, you don’t have to go so fast,’” the rapper remembers. “And when she said that, I was like, ‘Damn, I guess I don’t have to go so fast.’”

Harlow's friends eventually figured out that the two were sleeping together after they had spotted said woman picking him up from his indoor soccer practices. “It was like, 'Welcome to the big leagues!' Like it was huge,” Harlow recalled. “I remember I used to take this girl to my indoor soccer games and she would pick me up and take me home to my homeboys. She was sitting there watching the game and they’d be like, ‘Yo, who is that?’ I’d be like, ‘Oh her? Yeah, we have sex, you know’ —like I was feeling myself and it’s true, we did.”