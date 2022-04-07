Ahead of the official release, Jack Harlow goes viral with his new song. With “First Class,” the artist takes notes from Fergie’s iconic 2006 hit, “Glamorous,” infusing its chorus with Harlow’s own ad-libs. What comes of this mash-up is a certified banger.

While the full song will be released on Friday, April 8, the snippet of it posted by Harlow this week has been blowing up. The rapper (@missionaryjack on TikTok) has teased the song in three separate TikToks, with each garnering millions of views. The first shows him in the studio rapping to his own song, and the next includes a video of him preparing for this year’s Grammy stage with Lil Nas X. Popular creators have amplified the hype from the rapper’s 15-second sound bite, and it's now the theme song of the “BBL Wave,” with @antonibumba posting videos of "quintessential BBL behavior" with the song’s audio playing over it. The comments under Harlow’s own TikToks featuring the sound (which have over 40 millions views) have people respectfully begging Harlow to drop the full version. Friday can’t come quick enough.

“First Class” marks the latest single off Harlow's upcoming album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You," which is set to release May 6, following his first release, “Nail Tech,” which included a music video featuring City Girls’ Yung Miami getting a manicure. Despite Harlow admitting that it’s probably his “least favorite song on the album,” the track racked up its own devoted legion of listeners including Ye. The song makes it apparent that the Louisville native is no one-hit wonder, as he questions haters, “How the hell could you doubt us?” It’s true, Harlow’s expanding career and co-signs leave little room to question the artist's staying power.

Hear the full length version of this 2022 summer anthem, “First Class,” when it releases Friday on streaming services.