Jack Harlow paid respect to a pop music legend at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

In an energetic performance of "First Class," the 24-year-old rapper brought out singer Fergie, whose 2006 hit "Glamorous" is sampled heavily in the track. Naturally, the crowd went wild.

Harlow's performance kicked off with a performance of "What's Poppin." Donning flight attendant getup, the rapper high-fived the passengers of a "plane" — which included Avril Lavigne, Saucy Santana, and frequent collaborator Lil Nas X. After disappearing for a quick outfit change, he reemerged on stage to introduce Fergie, who launched into the first verse of "Glamorous."

The two seemed affectionate on stage, with Harlow keeping his arm around Fergie and the two dancing in sync. It was all smiles on stage as they performed "First Class," which later in the night won "Song of the Summer," beating out Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" and Rosalía's "Bizcochito." And while accepting the award, Harlow shouted out the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman in his speech.

Fans noticed that Harlow and Fergie were also spotted sitting together in the audience (so cute!). Watch their electrifying performance below.