Looks like Jack Harlow just lost a considerable sum of money after taking some betting advice from Drake.

Fresh off the release of their collab "Churchill Downs," the two rappers fittingly made an appearance at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month to take in the annual horse race and promote Harlow's sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Judging from the photos Harlow later shared on Instagram, the two had an enjoyable time both palling around in the VIP section with wide grins spread across their faces.

However, as we now know, it seems like the rappers' days at the Derby ended up coming at a cost. Appearing on The 85 South Comedy Show, Harlow revealed that he placed a not-so-insignificant sum of money on the race and lost it all betting on the same horse as Drake. “I did, I lost a lot of money,” Harlow told the host. “I just told Drake I would bet what he bet, so I copied him.” Ouch.

Bad bets aside, Harlow and Drake's Derby escapades seems to have cemented the pair's fast-growing friendship. Just a few months prior, the rappers were spotted on vacation together in Turks and Caicos and Harlow has cited Drake as being a major inspiration on several occasions. Later in the interview, Harlow talks about how the Toronto rapper influenced his career, saying, “Drake is one of the people who literally taught me how to rap; him, Wayne and Kanye. Now, to be cool with him is the biggest gift. It’s better than $10 million. There’s no price tag on meeting somebody who taught you how to do it, and them saying, ‘Yo, you’re dope.’”

Check Harlow's full interview from The 85 South Comedy Show below.