Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are reportedly engaged.

According to a source speaking with People, the 38-year-old producer and 27-year-old actress are headed to the altar after one year of dating. The two were first romantically linked last summer and soon after confirmed their romance after being photographed kissing in New York City. Antonoff and Qualley later went public with their relationship earlier this year when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon and the Critics' Choice Awards together this past March.

Granted, the couple already had the internet buzzing with potential engagement speculation since last Wednesday, when Qualley — the daughter of '90s screen icon Andie MacDowell — was seen at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a diamond ring on that finger. The star was in attendance for her new film, Stars at Noon, which tied for the festival's prestigious Grand Prix prize with Belgian drama, Close. Coincidentally, Stars at Noon also co-stars Joe Alwyn, who's the boyfriend of frequent Antonoff collaborator, Taylor Swift.

Previously, Qualley has dated the likes of Shia LaBeouf and notorious celebrity romancer, Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian. At one time, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood... star was also rumored to be seeing good friend Cara Delevingne after the former supermodel shared photos of them getting cozy and kissing through their masks.

Antonoff and Qualley have yet to confirm the report. In the meantime though, you can read People's entire article here.