Pretty soon, it'll be possible to take reggaeton star J Balvin with you wherever you go. For the inner kid in all of us, J Balvin is coming out with an action figure that's as faithful a recreation as you've ever seen of an artist on a smaller scale.

J Balvin's limited edition tattooed toy, created in partnership with Guess and pop culture e-commerce platform NTWRK, is a fully posable, 12-inch action figure showing off its manufactured abs and signature ink while dressed in nothing but Guess shorts and chain. It's a spitting image of J Balvin but, well, smaller.

But be prepared to shell out some serious cash to get a hold of this figurine. It's set to retail for $250 and only 500 of them have been made, so you'll have to move fast to get your hands on one. Mini-Balvin is set to debut at NTWRK's Transfer, which is a virtual festival for sneakers, streetwear and music, that takes place on the NTWRK app from August 23-25.