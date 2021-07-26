Insecure creator and all-round renaissance woman Issa Rae can add another skill to her resume: perfecting the boyfriend reveal. Her first-ever Instagram grid photo featuring longtime partner Louis Diame also happens to be a wedding photo taken during the couple's picture-perfect ceremony in the south of France this past weekend.

Last night Rae posted a carousel featuring her, Diame, her bridesmaids and some gorgeous scenery. Plus a custom Vera Wang gown that's about to be pinned by millions of Pinterest users. The nuptials took place in scenic Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

Many fans are praising Rae, whose social media presence has been iconic since her early webseries days, for her extremely cool, low-key reveal of what looks like an amazingly extravagant event. Rae's caption is as witty as we've come to expect, including a joke about her bridesmaids all accidentally showing up in the same dress.

We did actually know that Rae was engaged, even though she's been so chill about it. Insecure actors Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji let the news slip back in 2019, when walking the NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Rae's diamond engagement ring also made it onto the cover of Essence magazine's April 2019 issue.

