Isaac Mizrahi Is Returning to Café Carlyle With Another Residency

Isaac Mizrahi is making his way back to the stage again with his all-new show The Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi.

The iconic designer will return to New York City jazz restaurant Café Carlyle to begin his two-week residency from February 14 to 25. He'll be accompanied by his band of jazz musicians including Ben Waltzer to perform a collection of songs ranging from Arthur Freed to Grace Jones.

Mizrahi’s previous residences at Café Carlyle were sellouts and he received widespread critical acclaim.

“I usually have terrible stage fright, but for some reason when I work at Café Carlyle I am not nervous or fearful," Mizrahi tells PAPER. "It's like my living room. Like a vortex of positive energy in the world. Impossible not to have fun there."

Mizrahi has been a name in the entertainment industry as performer, comedian, host, writer and designer for the past 30 years. He's coming fresh off his Broadway debut as Amos Hart in the Tony award-winning hit, Chicago. Most fashion fans know him from Unzipped, a documentary capturing the making of his Fall 1994 collection. His resume also includes authoring three books, hosting his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years and appearing as a judge on Project Runway All Stars.

The Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi performances will take place at Café Carlyle located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel on Tuesdays to Saturdays. The show begins at 8:45 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $85 dollars.