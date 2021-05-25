Iris van Herpen has long been in a league of her own among the fashion greats. The Dutch designer's fantastical haute couture creations shown in Paris are incredibly complex and futuristic yet marvelous to look at (if unattainable to most humans).

Related | Iris van Herpen Said Justice for Fungi

But now, van Herpen is opening up her sci-fi technicolor world to more people with the launch of her very first line of corset belts inspired by her couture collections. The sculpted leather belts are crafted using laser-cutting techniques and designed in the brand's Amsterdam atelier while made by artisans in Italy.

"Drawing from the ebb and flow of tides and the shifting scape of dunes, fluid outlines and rippling patterns offer luxurious refinement to the wardrobe of a modern muse," reads a press statement. The belts come in four styles each with four different colorways. There's also versions available in Majilite faux leather made from microfibres.

The corset belts are available now in the Iris van Herpen's online boutique, which also houses the brand's intricate scarves.