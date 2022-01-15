When it comes to complexion, no beauty brand does it quite like NARS.

Their foundations and concealers have reached holy grail status amongst some of the top makeup artists and beauty influencers around the world. Remember when their Radiant Creamy Concealer came out in 2013 and instantly became a cult favorite? Let's be honest: you probably have it sitting in your makeup drawer right now.

So it goes without saying that the brand's next complexion drop had to be something innovative, yet maintain its signature high-quality formula.

Introducing the fifth foundation from NARS: the Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation, available in 36 shades.

According to Sephora, it is “an advanced makeup-skincare-hybrid foundation with a natural finish that quickly blurs and smooths while visibly improving skin’s clarity over time.”

We were shocked to learn that the buildable, medium coverage foundation is actually formulated with 70% skincare ingredients, including Biomimetic Oat to calm redness and Japanese Lilyturf to maintain moisture in the skin barrier. Lofty claims, but NARS did a 6-week clinical study and actually proved that the foundation offered a more even complexion, improving the overall appearance of skin underneath.

Check out how this new foundation compares to the NARS classics:

Courtesy of Sephora

After trying the foundation, I was honestly shook. The glow is unlike that of any radiant or dewy foundation I’ve seen, and more akin to the glow of serums and moisturizing creams. My pores were gone, skin was blurred and texture was non-existent. It felt so lightweight and smooth, especially when blended with my fingers first and then buffed out with a Juno and Co. sponge.

After wearing it for 7 hours, I did have to touch up with a powder puff to reduce shine in my T-Zone but that’s to be expected. Overall, this foundation might be my current go-to and you can expect to see it all over your TikTok FYP.

One of our beauty trend predictions for 2022 is that brands will begin introducing more skincare-focused complexion products. We saw Kosas come out with their eye-cream-meets-concealer-hybrid and even brands like Ilia who emphasize skincare within most of their makeup. This NARS foundation seems to fit right in with its clean beauty peers.

The NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation retails for $49, now available online-only at Sephora... you better grab a few bottles before she sells out!

Check out our favorite TikTok beauty girlies sharing their thoughts below:

@nicolconcilio @nicolconcilio Testing out the new NARS foundation! #makeupreview #nars #narsfoundation #foundationroutine #newmakeup

@mister_salazar @mister_salazar NARS Light Reflecting Collection. Going live Thursday, Jan 13 at 7pm. Info in the Bio. @narsissist #narsartist #beauty #beautytutorial #mua #makeup

@anessarossii @anessarossii Truly, bottled air @NARS Cosmetics #GamerGoals #FashionIndustry #makeupreview #nars #fy #fypシ