New York Nico on His Viral #NewYorkAccent Challenge

Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

After Peyton and Justin discuss their pits and peaks of the week, Nico Heller, AKA New York Nico, AKA the unofficial talent scout of NYC, joins the show to discuss the contenders for the best New York accent, as well as what it's like to be in quarantine.