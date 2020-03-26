Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

This week on Internetty, Peyton and Justin review online pits and peaks of the week, and are then joined by two very special guests. First, pop culture aficionado Rose Dommu steps in to discuss Lady Gaga's forthcoming album, Chromatica, and then Charlotte Awbery, who went viral after an impromptu subway performance of "Shallow," tells us what she's been up to and gives us a little musical treat.

Listen to Internetty on Spotify or Apple Podcasts