Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

On this week's episode of Internetty, Francesca Farago from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle calls in to talk to Justin and Peyton about dick molds, keeping the romance alive in quarantine and her rumored relationship with Diplo...

Listen to Internetty on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.