Are you hoarding toilet paper? Afraid to touch your loved ones? The internet has spread panic about COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus, and it's been difficult to decipher just how worried we should be. This week on internetty, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, known online as Doctor Mike, joins Peyton and Justin to unpack what's really going on with this novel virus.