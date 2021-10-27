A Miami-based influencer is under fire for turning her father's open casket funeral into a photoshoot.

According to screenshots of her Instagram post, Jayne Rivera posed for a number of photos during the funeral. In the images, Rivera can be seen smizing and placing her hands in a prayer position in front of her veteran father's casket. His hands and an American flag were also visible from an angle.

"Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my bestfriend. A life well lived," she captioned the post before including a series of hashtags including #ptsd, #veteran and #funeral.

In response to the pictures, Rivera's 84,000+ followers flooded the comments to condemn her "disrespectful" actions, with many saying they'd decided to unfollow her over the "disgusting" photo opp.

"Jesus Christ have some respect. Unfollowed," as one person wrote, per the Independent. A second added, "This is a hard unfollow. God rest that man's soul."

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

"Not cool Jayne, ur dad was a decorated vet, a photoshoot by his casket should be beneath you. May he rest in eternal peace," a third follower said. Meanwhile, others were more blunt, including a critic who wrote, "The social media generation has officially hit rock bottom."



"Shit is just vile," as another person said, according to the New Zealand Herald. "And down right disgusting,"

Rivera has yet to officially comment on the controversy, though she's since deleted her Instagram account. Her TikTok, however, remains active with the comments turned off.