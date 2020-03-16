Coronavirus doesn't discriminate when it comes to the famous and powerful. In fact, it appears to target those celebs most precious to us. First Covid-19 came for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (don't worry, they're doing okay), and now Idris Elba.

The beloved actor, DJ and former People's "Sexiest Man Alive," announced today that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. "It sucks. Listen, I'm doing ok," he says. Elba doesn't have symptoms, and only knew to get tested because he found out he'd been exposed to someone else who tested positive. His wife Sabrina Dhowre hasn't been tested yet, but she's also feeling fine.

"Look, this is serious," Elba said, emphasizing the risk of infected people like him, who aren't yet showing obvious symptoms. "Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms. And that can easily spread it."

He also shared a more comforting message of solidarity than any politician I've heard so far.

"Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now," he went on." If you're feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, do something about it. It's really important. Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It's been bullshit. But now's the time for solidarity, now's the time for thinking about each other, there's so many people who's lives have been affected, from those who've lost people they love, to people who don't even have it, and have lost their livelihoods. This is real."

Please heed Elba's words. Do you want to be the person to give the virus to someone who gives it to someone who touches the same Uber seat as Rihanna? Or likelier, someone with far fewer resources and kids to take care of? Stay the fuck inside.