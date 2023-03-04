North West and Ice Spice Join Forces for TikTok Collab

The collab we've all been waiting for has finally happened.

Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter North West and 23-year-old rising star rapper Ice Spice have joined forces for a series of TikTok videos. In the videos — posted to the infamous @kimandnorth account North shares with her mom — the duo and North's friends can be seen doing a number of different dances and lip syncs, including to Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood," as well as raiding the refrigerator to the sound of her collaboration with PinkPantheress, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2."

The playdate collab follows North's viral drawing of Ice Spice, which she posted on TikTok last month, calling it a "Ice Spice dupe." The video has earned over 2.3 million views, and got a response from Ice Spice. "That was so cute," the rapper told E! News last month. "Shoutout to Northie. I love her."

The drawings and fan-girling continued after their TikTok day, with North following up the Ice Spice collab videos with yet another drawing of the "Bikini Bottom" rapper.

@kimandnorth We love you, ice spice, 🧊🧊🌶️🌶️

"Just met Ice Spice, literally screaming she is so nice," says the text in the video, while North captioned her post, "We love you, ice spice, 🧊🧊🌶️🌶️." It's touching to see North manifest meeting her idol through her art, especially since she's been actively practicing art for years.

And perhaps future generations will one day study North West's TikTok as a great work of internet art — depicting celebrity in the year 2023. The Ice Spice videos come on the heels of North's collaboration with her mom, diva Mariah Carey, and Carey's 11-year-old daughter, Monroe — to a Mariah song no less.