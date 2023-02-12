Ice Spice Makes Her NYFW Front Row Debut at Dion Lee

Is this the start of a Fashion Week breakout moment for Ice Spice?

On Friday night, the Bronx-born 23-year-old rapper, who's been having a whirlwind few months, announced her arrival to the fashion world at the Dion Lee show. It's her first major Fashion Week show, and possibly the start of many (we're told she was supposed to be confirmed for the AREA show but was not able to attend).

Spice attended the show in a downtown building wearing a black sheer lace bodysuit with her signature red hair in a side-swept '50s 'do. She sat next to last year's Fashion Week breakout star Julia Fox and her friend Richie Shazam. Dion Lee, who is known for attracting a sexy downtown clientele, also drew out Rowan Blanchard, Jeremy O. Harris and Sydney Carlson.

Cameras and paparazzi were swirling around the "Bikini Bottom" rapper, who was booked to perform at the Tia Adeola afterparty at Bowery Showroom on Saturday night. Just a few hours earlier, she was featured in MTV's TRL show wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dotted top.

The Dion Lee Fall 2023 show, the last to take place on Friday, was titled "Shedding of Skin" and snake and serpent scale motifs with reptile skin unraveling and fishnet bodywear. Afterwards, the fashion crowd made their way to the Boom Boom Room for Dion Lee's afterparty, which featured a performance by Azealia Banks.